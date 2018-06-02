|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|27
|17
|Columbus
|7
|3
|4
|25
|18
|10
|New York City FC
|7
|3
|3
|24
|26
|19
|New York
|7
|3
|1
|22
|26
|12
|Orlando City
|6
|5
|1
|19
|22
|20
|New England
|5
|4
|4
|19
|22
|19
|Philadelphia
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|16
|Chicago
|4
|7
|2
|14
|18
|24
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|1
|10
|14
|20
|Montreal
|3
|10
|0
|9
|14
|29
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|3
|9
|14
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|2
|4
|25
|24
|13
|FC Dallas
|6
|1
|5
|23
|20
|13
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|3
|3
|21
|24
|19
|Portland
|6
|3
|2
|20
|19
|17
|Vancouver
|5
|5
|5
|20
|21
|28
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|6
|1
|19
|17
|26
|Houston
|5
|4
|3
|18
|27
|20
|LA Galaxy
|5
|7
|1
|16
|18
|22
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|1
|16
|16
|22
|San Jose
|2
|7
|3
|9
|18
|23
|Seattle
|2
|6
|2
|8
|7
|12
|Colorado
|2
|8
|2
|8
|14
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Wednesday, May 30
Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2
|Friday, June 1
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
|Saturday, June 2
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.
Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 3
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 8
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, June 9
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.