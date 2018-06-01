Taiwanese mass shooting suspect to appear in U.S. court June 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐), the Taiwanese student suspected of plotting a shooting at his school in Pennsylvania, will attend a pretrial conference on June 4, reports said.

Sun, the 18-year-old son of entertainers Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), was arrested last March after he reportedly told a classmate he was going to “shoot up” the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School on May 1.

While initially dismissed as a joke in poor taste, a police search turned up a handgun and 1,600 rounds of ammunition, while he had been online to search for information about how to buy an AK-47 assault rifle or an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a weapon often used in recent mass shootings at schools in the United States.

His scheduled attendance at next Monday afternoon’s pretrial conference will be his first appearance since he was taken to the Upper Darby police station on April 25, the Central News Agency reported. The meeting will involve defense attorneys, prosecutors and the judge discussing preparations for the trial, including the number of witnesses to be called up and any changes to the charges.

The pretrial conference is expected to last about 30 minutes, but could take longer if disputes remain. The event could also end with a solution to the case, with a verdict to be announced later, CNA reported.

Any hopes the media might have of obtaining live footage might be slim, as the court in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County does not allow the use of cellphones and cameras inside, and cars can drive right into an underground parking garage out of view from the public, according to CNA.