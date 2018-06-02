eSwatini King to visit Taiwan to show commitment to bilateral ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — King Mswati III of eSwatini (formally known as Swaziland) is visiting Taiwan from June 6 to 12, during which he will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and both leaders are expected to sign an Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA) to further the bilateral relationship, reported the Central News Agency.

After Burkina Faso severed ties with Taiwan late in May, eSwatini has become the only African state recognizing Taiwan as a country.

As Beijing's attempt to poach Taiwan’s allies has run full-fledged in the past couple of years, it is widely believed that China has been trying to lure eSwatini away, especially as its Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) said in January that Beijing would hope to see all the African countries attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation later this year.

In an interview with CNA, Thamie Dlamini, eSwatini’s ambassador to Taiwan, said the visit by King Mswati III next week would show eSwatini’s commitment to Taiwan and that the country urged other African nations to respect its relationship with Taiwan.

Dlamini also said the leaders of the two countries are expected to sign an ECA, an agreement President Tsai promised to push forward when she visited eSwatini in April. The ECA is said to remove tariff barriers on goods exported from the African nation to Taiwan.

Emphasizing that the relationship between Taiwan and eSwatini is not only tied between governments, but also people, Dlamini said “Taiwan is like a second home” for King Mswati III, who has visited the country for 16 times over the years. King Mswati III was also planning to attend his son’s college graduation in Taiwan on June 9, said the ambassador, adding that the prince intended to stay in Taiwan for graduate studies.

Asked about the attitude of the country in the face of China’s pressure, Dlamini said eSwatini is an independent sovereign state which decides its own diplomatic policies. The ambassador added that they are pleased with their current diplomatic relations with Taiwan.