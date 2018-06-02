  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/02 13:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000
Washington 5 2 .714 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400
New York 1 2 .333
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 1
Phoenix 3 3 .500 2
Dallas 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 4 .333 3
Las Vegas 1 4 .200

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Minnesota 85

Connecticut 110, Chicago 72

Las Vegas 85, Washington 73

Saturday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled