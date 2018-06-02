  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/02 12:50
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 17 .679
Boston 39 19 .672
Tampa Bay 28 27 .509 9
Toronto 25 32 .439 13
Baltimore 17 40 .298 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 26 .536
Detroit 27 30 .474
Minnesota 23 30 .434
Kansas City 20 37 .351 10½
Chicago 17 37 .315 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 22 .627
Seattle 34 22 .607
Los Angeles 31 27 .534
Oakland 30 28 .517
Texas 24 36 .400 13½

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8

Houston 4, Boston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4

Oakland 16, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 0

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-5), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 7-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 5-4) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:35 p.m.