Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|040
|000
|10x—5
|11
|0
J.Garcia, D.Barnes (2), Biagini (4), Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Hardy, Farmer (7), Barbato (8), Lewicki (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Hardy 2-0. L_J.Garcia 2-4. Sv_Greene (14). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (6).
___
|New York
|001
|011
|100—4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Gray, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Cashner, Scott (7), Bleier (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Gray 4-4. L_Cashner 2-7. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, Judge (16). Baltimore, Machado (17).
___
|Cleveland
|002
|002
|000—4
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|310
|200
|10x—7
|9
|0
Carrasco, Beliveau (4), Ramirez (5), Tomlin (7) and Gomes; Berrios, Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 6-5. L_Carrasco 6-4. Sv_Rodney (12). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (14). Minnesota, Escobar 2 (10).
___
|Oakland
|017
|001
|007—16
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|8
|0
Montas, Pagan (9) and Lucroy; Kennedy, Barlow (4), Flynn (7), Adam (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Montas 2-0. L_Kennedy 1-6. HRs_Oakland, Olson 2 (11), Fowler 2 (3).
___
|Boston
|010
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
|Houston
|202
|000
|03x—7
|12
|0
Sale, M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Johnson (8) and Leon; Cole, Devenski (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 6-1. L_Sale 5-3. HRs_Boston, Moreland (9), Martinez (19). Houston, Correa (10), Springer (12), Gattis (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|201
|000
|000—3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|003
|003
|20x—8
|11
|0
C.Anderson, Logan (6), Albers (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8) and Pina; Santiago, Volstad (4), Avilan (6), Soria (7), Rondon (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Avilan 2-0. L_C.Anderson 4-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|40x—4
|9
|0
Strasburg, Collins (8), Madson (8) and Severino; Foltynewicz and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 5-3. L_Strasburg 6-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (4).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|331—7
|17
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|020—4
|6
|0
Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Strop (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras; Wheeler, Sewald (7), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_R.Rosario 2-0. L_Sewald 0-4. Sv_Morrow (14). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (11). New York, Nimmo (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|020—4
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Taillon, E.Santana (9) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Mayers (8), Cecil (9) and Pena, C.Kelly. W_Taillon 3-4. L_Mikolas 6-1.
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|304
|002—11
|12
|0
|Colorado
|130
|110
|101—
|8
|13
|0
Alexander, De.Santana (2), Goeddel (6), Y.Garcia (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (8) and A.Barnes; T.Anderson, Pounders (6), Oberg (6), Dunn (7), B.Shaw (8), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_De.Santana 1-0. L_Pounders 0-1. Sv_Jansen (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (6), Taylor (8), Kemp (8). Colorado, Arenado (12).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|1
|Arizona
|122
|030
|01x—9
|11
|1
E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (7), Ziegler (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Buchholz, De La Rosa (8), Salas (9) and Murphy. W_Buchholz 1-1. L_E.Hernandez 0-3. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (3), Peralta (8), Descalso (7), Lamb (2), Murphy (8).