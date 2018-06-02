  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/02 12:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 55 207 28 71 .343
Kemp LAD 55 173 20 59 .341
FFreeman Atl 57 216 35 73 .338
Markakis Atl 57 226 35 75 .332
Almora ChC 49 154 32 50 .325
Arenado Col 52 193 35 62 .321
Dickerson Pit 53 204 26 64 .314
OHerrera Phi 53 198 25 62 .313
Belt SF 52 191 32 59 .309
BCrawford SF 54 192 23 59 .307
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 18; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 13; JBaez, Chicago, 13; MAdams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Arenado, Colorado, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 43; Suarez, Cincinnati, 43; Harper, Washington, 40; FFreeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Gennett, Cincinnati, 38; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; TShaw, Milwaukee, 36; 3 tied at 35.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 6-1; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; Quintana, Chicago, 6-4; Strasburg, Washington, 6-5; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 5-0.