|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|55
|207
|28
|71
|.343
|Kemp LAD
|55
|173
|20
|59
|.341
|FFreeman Atl
|57
|216
|35
|73
|.338
|Markakis Atl
|57
|226
|35
|75
|.332
|Almora ChC
|49
|154
|32
|50
|.325
|Arenado Col
|52
|193
|35
|62
|.321
|Dickerson Pit
|53
|204
|26
|64
|.314
|OHerrera Phi
|53
|198
|25
|62
|.313
|Belt SF
|52
|191
|32
|59
|.309
|BCrawford SF
|54
|192
|23
|59
|.307
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 18; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 13; JBaez, Chicago, 13; MAdams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Arenado, Colorado, 12; 4 tied at 11.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 43; Suarez, Cincinnati, 43; Harper, Washington, 40; FFreeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Gennett, Cincinnati, 38; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; TShaw, Milwaukee, 36; 3 tied at 35.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 6-1; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; Quintana, Chicago, 6-4; Strasburg, Washington, 6-5; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 5-0.