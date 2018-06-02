  1. Home
Art Town in Beigang, central Taiwan receives subsidy for district rejuvenation

Subsidy will preserve cultural sites, promote traditional crafts

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/02 11:58

Traditionally decorated truck during Mazu ceremony (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI - (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Culture has announced it will provide NTD$1,124,000 (USD$37,680) to subsidize the rejuvenation of the Art Town district in Beigang, Yunlin County.

The rejuvenation hopes to restore the historical splendor of the Art Town district, preserve the region's cultural history, and to promote traditional Beigang arts and crafts.

The assistance will also contribute to programs to research art and craftsmanship, documentary filmmaking, promotion of traditional skills in schools, and collaboration between masters and students.

In an interview with CNA, Director of Yulin Country's Cultural Affairs Department, Lin Meng-I (林孟儀) said that the project will rejuvenate 6 art and craft workshops in an effort to make the area a stronghold of creativity.

Beigang is a significant centre of Mazu beliefs with Chao-Tian Temple visited by more than 1 million people a year. Beigang is known the world over for its Mazu culture and art.
