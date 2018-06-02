Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 002 000—2 7 0 Detroit 040 000 10x—5 11 0

J.Garcia, D.Barnes (2), Biagini (4), Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Hardy, Farmer (7), Barbato (8), Lewicki (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Hardy 2-0. L_J.Garcia 2-4. Sv_Greene (14). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (6).

___

New York 001 011 100—4 12 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 5 0

Gray, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Cashner, Scott (7), Bleier (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Gray 4-4. L_Cashner 2-7. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, Judge (16). Baltimore, Machado (17).

___

Cleveland 002 002 000—4 7 0 Minnesota 310 200 10x—7 9 0

Carrasco, Beliveau (4), Ramirez (5), Tomlin (7) and Gomes; Berrios, Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 6-5. L_Carrasco 6-4. Sv_Rodney (12). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (14). Minnesota, Escobar 2 (10).

___

Oakland 017 001 007—16 16 0 Kansas City 000 000 000— 0 8 0

Montas, Pagan (9) and Lucroy; Kennedy, Barlow (4), Flynn (7), Adam (9) and Perez, Butera. W_Montas 2-0. L_Kennedy 1-6. HRs_Oakland, Olson 2 (11), Fowler 2 (3).

___

Boston 010 200 000—3 7 0 Houston 202 000 03x—7 12 0

Sale, M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Johnson (8) and Leon; Cole, Devenski (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 6-1. L_Sale 5-3. HRs_Boston, Moreland (9), Martinez (19). Houston, Correa (10), Springer (12), Gattis (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 2 1 Atlanta 000 000 40x—4 9 0

Strasburg, Collins (8), Madson (8) and Severino; Foltynewicz and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 5-3. L_Strasburg 6-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (4).

___

Chicago 000 000 331—7 17 0 New York 002 000 020—4 6 0

Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Strop (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras; Wheeler, Sewald (7), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_R.Rosario 2-0. L_Sewald 0-4. Sv_Morrow (14). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (11). New York, Nimmo (7).

___

Pittsburgh 001 010 020—4 9 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 4 1

Taillon, Santana (9) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Mayers (8), Cecil (9) and Pena, C.Kelly. W_Taillon 3-4. L_Mikolas 6-1.