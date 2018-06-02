|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Castellanos Det
|54
|218
|30
|74
|.339
|Segura Sea
|53
|224
|41
|76
|.339
|Simmons LAA
|55
|205
|32
|69
|.337
|Altuve Hou
|59
|241
|33
|80
|.332
|Brantley Cle
|46
|187
|31
|62
|.332
|MMachado Bal
|57
|222
|31
|73
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|55
|211
|37
|67
|.318
|Ramos TB
|44
|166
|18
|52
|.313
|MDuffy TB
|40
|161
|10
|50
|.311
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 2 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 48; MMachado, Baltimore, 46; Haniger, Seattle, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 40; Correa, Houston, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; GCole, Houston, 6-1.