BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/02 11:17
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000
Washington 5 1 .833
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400
New York 1 2 .333
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 1
Phoenix 3 3 .500 2
Dallas 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 4 .333 3
Las Vegas 0 4 .000 4

___

Thursday's Games

Seattle 101, Las Vegas 74

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Minnesota 85

Connecticut 110, Chicago 72

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.<