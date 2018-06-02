|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Boston
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|27
|.509
|9
|Toronto
|25
|32
|.439
|13
|Baltimore
|17
|40
|.298
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Detroit
|27
|30
|.474
|3½
|Minnesota
|23
|30
|.434
|5½
|Kansas City
|20
|37
|.351
|10½
|Chicago
|17
|37
|.315
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Seattle
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|Los Angeles
|30
|27
|.526
|6
|Oakland
|30
|28
|.517
|6½
|Texas
|24
|35
|.407
|13
___
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8
Houston 4, Boston 2
Seattle 6, Texas 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 3
Houston 7, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4
Oakland 16, Kansas City 0
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-5), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 7-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 5-4) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:35 p.m.