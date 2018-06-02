Trump-Kim summit is back on. How do Singaporeans feel?

SINGAPORE (AP) — Now that the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on track on June 12, residents of Singapore — the Southeast Asian city-state hosting the talks — shared their views and expectations.

Here's a sample:

___

Jennifer Yuen, office manager:

"I hope it will materialize as both leaders are so unpredictable. It will be a big hassle and costly in terms of manpower, time and inconvenience, but the summit will put Singapore on the world map again for its capability and efficiency. The meeting will be a good start and small step to achieving world peace. Both leaders need to be open-minded and receptive, and have faith that the other will not renege on what is agreed."

___

Joys Tan, designer:

"I do not have any interest in the meeting. It could very well end as an embellishment in a long line of past historic events where treaties were drawn, but never meant much in the long run. There is so much hype around the meeting that it has become a public display of fake politeness and geniality. Both parties need to subsequently keep communicating, without this dramatic display in order for this meeting to be meaningful."

___

Pat Chan, commercial manager:

"At the rate the two political leaders are going, we can only say that the summit is confirmed when they actually arrive in Singapore. If the summit ends well, it will reflect well on Singapore. If it ends badly, likewise the Singapore brand will be tarnished in a way even though it's not within our control. Logistics wise, we have hosted all types of VVVIPs and their entourages, so it's not that much of a hassle as we already have the plans for such events which we just have to adjust accordingly."

___

Marjorie Goh:

"One is a liar, racist and all things repugnant, and the other is almost equally bad. Both have nuclear weapons that threaten the world we live in — I don't like either of them."