Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|040
|000
|10x—5
|11
|0
Garcia, Barnes (2), Biagini (4), Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Hardy, Farmer (7), Barbato (8), Lewicki (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Hardy 2-0. L_Garcia 2-4. Sv_Greene (14). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (6).
___
|New York
|001
|011
|100—4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Gray, Green (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine; Cashner, Scott (7), Bleier (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Gray 4-4. L_Cashner 2-7. Sv_Chapman (13). HRs_New York, Judge (16). Baltimore, Machado (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|40x—4
|9
|0
Strasburg, Collins (8), Madson (8) and Severino; Foltynewicz and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 5-3. L_Strasburg 6-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (4).