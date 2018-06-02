  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/02 10:34
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Castellanos Det 54 218 30 74 .339
Segura Sea 53 224 41 76 .339
Altuve Hou 58 237 33 80 .338
Brantley Cle 45 184 31 62 .337
Simmons LAA 55 205 32 69 .337
MMachado Bal 57 222 31 73 .329
JMartinez Bos 54 208 36 66 .317
Ramos TB 44 166 18 52 .313
Lindor Cle 54 228 44 71 .311
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 46; Haniger, Seattle, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; Correa, Houston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2.