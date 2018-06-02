|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Castellanos Det
|54
|218
|30
|74
|.339
|Segura Sea
|53
|224
|41
|76
|.339
|Altuve Hou
|58
|237
|33
|80
|.338
|Brantley Cle
|45
|184
|31
|62
|.337
|Simmons LAA
|55
|205
|32
|69
|.337
|MMachado Bal
|57
|222
|31
|73
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|54
|208
|36
|66
|.317
|Ramos TB
|44
|166
|18
|52
|.313
|Lindor Cle
|54
|228
|44
|71
|.311
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 3 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 46; Haniger, Seattle, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; Correa, Houston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2.