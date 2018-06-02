BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Indiana
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Phoenix
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Las Vegas
|0
|4
|.000
|4
___
|Thursday's Games
Seattle 101, Las Vegas 74
|Friday's Games
Phoenix 95, Minnesota 85
Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.<