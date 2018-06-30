Deshna Jain to represent India at international pageant in Taipei

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - Miss India Deaf 2018 Deshna Jain will represent India at the 8th Miss and Mister Deaf International pageant to be held at Taipei City, Taiwan, from July 8 to 16, 2018.

A student of Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy, 20-year-old Deshna won the Miss India Deaf title after competing against 80 contestants from 20 Indian states.

The contest included a ramp walk in traditional and western attire followed by a talent and question-and-answer round.



"I am honored that I will represent India at the international forum. It is a moment of immense pleasure and pride for me. I am geared up to give my best performance at the international pageant. The path to success especially for people like me is not an easy one but I am determined to bring a difference in the lives of people," she said.

In an interview with the quint, Deshna said her hearing impairment began at birth, and she doesn't know what music sounds like. That did not stop her from being a passionate dancer. She enjoys her time on stage and the applause she saw with her eyes.

Her aim is to work for the betterment of young girls like her who can be trained and coached to study and build a career.



