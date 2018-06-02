Former Afghan hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former hostage Joshua Boyle will be released from a Canadian jail with strict bail conditions that include an electronic tracking bracelet.

Boyle faces a string of charges, including sexual assault, following his release from captivity in Afghanistan last year.

Boyle and his wife, Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group. Boyle's alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30 after the couple returned to Canada. A publication ban bars reporting information that could identify the alleged victims.

Ontario Court Justice Robert Wadden issued the bail decision Friday.

Under the release conditions, Boyle will live with his parents, Patrick and Linda Boyle in Smiths Falls, Ontario. He must wear a GPS ankle bracelet that can track his movements.