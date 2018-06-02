Mourning for Guatemalan woman shot by US border Patrol

The coffin with the remains of 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Gomez Gonzalez stands at her relatives house during the second day of her wake
School children carry a crown of flowers for Claudia Gomez Gonzalez a Guatemalan immigrant who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas
A neighbor sits outside the house of 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Gomez Gonzalez during the second day of her wake, in San Juan Ostuncalco
Neighbors attend the wake for Claudia Gomez Gonzalez, who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas, at San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala, Thursday
Ruth Francisca Lopez carries her 9-month-old son Kevin Antonio on her back while attending the wake of her slain relative, Guatemalan immigrant Claudi
People wait in line to give condolences to the family of 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Gomez Gonzalez during the second day of her wake, i
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The traditional two days of mourning have begun for a young Guatemalan woman who was shot dead last week by a U.S. Border Patrol officer near Laredo, Texas.
The body of Claudia Patricia Gomez arrived in her home village of La Union Los Mendoza in the township of San Juan Ostuncalco for a wake and burial.
Her father struggled Friday to describe his loss. Gilberto Gomez said: "This is very painful. I feel like I am destroyed."
The U.S. Border Patrol has said the lone agent fired at the woman May 23 after being attacked "by multiple subjects using blunt objects."
The agency initially described Gomez as "one of the assailants" but it later revised that to say she was "one member of the group."