Florida wins regional opener; UCLA rallies in 9th vs. Zags

Defending national champion Florida shook off Columbia for an easy win in its NCAA Tournament opener Friday. While there were no major upsets in the early games on the first day of regionals, there was some drama.

UCLA, the No. 2 seed in the Minneapolis Regional, scored four times in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 6-5 walk-off win over No. 3 Gonzaga. South Carolina, No. 2 seed in Greenville, North Carolina, wiped out a two-run deficit with a five-run seventh and beat No. 3 Ohio State 8-3.

Florida, the No. 1 national seed, had entered the tournament off losses in six of seven games, and Columbia led 3-2 after three innings.

Jonathan India, the Southeastern Conference player of the year, doubled in two runs in a six-run fourth and the Gators went on to win 13-5 in Gainesville, Florida.

The wildest game was in Tallahassee, Florida, where No. 3 regional seed Oklahoma overcame deficits of 5-0 and 10-7 in a 20-10 victory over No. 2 Mississippi State. The teams combined for 34 hits in a 4-hour, 42-minute game that the Sooners broke open with a nine-run seventh inning. The Sooners tacked on four more runs in the ninth to score 20 in a postseason game for the first time since 1986.

Brandon Zaragoza had his first career four-hit game, and six other Sooners finished with at least two hits. OU tied its season high with 22.

"As we started to build that confidence, knowing we could put runs up against those guys, it was contagious and the momentum kept building and going," Zaragoza said.

Oklahoma was without two of its top players, outfielders Steele Walker (oblique) and Kyler Murray (hamstring). They are day-to-day, coach Skip Johnson said.

Before Friday, Mississippi State hadn't given up so many runs since a 20-9 loss to Arkansas in March 2009.

GAME OF THE DAY

Gonzaga's Daniel Bies held the UCLA to two runs on five hits, and he struck out nine before turning the game over to closer Casey Legumina with two outs in the eighth and a 5-2 lead.

UCLA used a hit batter, two singles and a double to tie it 5-all with one out and a man on third in the bottom of the ninth. Jake Pries then lifted a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Chase Strumpf for the winning run.

MARVELOUS ON MOUND

— Drake Fellows allowed three hits, walked two and struck out eight in seven shutout innings in Vanderbilt's 2-0 win over St. John's.

— North Carolina's Cooper Criswell and three relievers combined to strike out 10, walk none and limit North Carolina A&T to five hits in an 11-0 win.

— Joe DeMers scattered six singles and allowed one run over eight innings in Washington's 7-1 win over UConn.

— Jordan Butler pitched five innings of two-hit relief for Florida.

— Arkansas' Blaine Knight held Oral Roberts to three hits and two runs over eight innings in a 10-2 win.

BIG HITTERS

— South Carolina's Danny Blair hit the go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh off Ohio State star reliever Seth Kinker. Blair entered the game with two home runs in 104 games. Kinker had pitched 60 1/3 innings this season without giving up a homer.

— Wil Dalton went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs in Florida's win, and the Gators had a season-high 10 extra-base hits.

— Freshman Heston Kjerstad homered twice for Arkansas.

— Michael Bush hit his team-leading 13th homer, doubled and drove in five runs for North Carolina.

— Auburn's Steven Williams went 4 for 4 with a homer, double and five RBIs in a 13-4 win over Northeastern.

— Oklahoma State collected a season-high 15 hits as it beat South Florida 9-2.

WEATHER ISSUE

The start of the Oxford (Mississippi) Regional was pushed back to Saturday because of heavy rain. Tennessee Tech plays Missouri State and Ole Miss meets Saint Louis, with the revised schedule calling for three games Sunday.

___

Associated Press Writer Joe Reedy contributed from Tallahassee.