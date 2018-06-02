Global Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market| Top Factors Driving Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018-- analysts forecast the global automotive steer-by-wire system market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005950/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive steer-by-wire system market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing implementation of advanced steering systems in vehicles as one of the key emerging trends in the . Automakers and tier-1 suppliers are working in coordination for commercial implementation of autonomous systems, which is evident with the demonstration at auto expos and consumer electronic shows. The automotive industry is witnessing developments associated with steering systems such as steering on demand system, quiet wheel system, stowable steering column, SBW system, and cyber secured advanced steering. The development and emergence of advanced steering systems and their implementation are expected to increase in future vehicles.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the benefits of SBW system as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive steer-by-wire system (SBW) market:

Global automotive steer-by-wire system market: Benefits of SBW system

The global automotive steer-by-wire system market is growing simultaneously with the increasing volume sales of luxury vehicles. SBW system is an electronic system with enhanced functional accuracy. The major advantage associated with equipping vehicles with SBW systems is that it reduces the weight of the vehicle, which results in increased fuel efficiency.

The SBW system enhances the vehicle’s safety by reducing the crash impact due to reduced mechanical linkages and components. Moreover, the elimination of mechanical linkages minimizes road vibrations transmitted through the steering column leading to a smoother and comfortable drive. The modular design of SBW systems may become possible with growing advancements, which would lead to faster production.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, “Implementation of an active steering system in SBW may lead to vehicle handling optimization and further improve the car’s active lane control system. Such benefits of SBW system are driving the global automotive SBW system market.”

Global automotive steer-by-wire system market: segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive steer-by-wire system market into the following technology types (backup mechanical and pure electronic) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major technology types, the backup mechanical segment held the entire market share in 2017, accounting for 100% of the market. The market share for this technology type is expected to witness a massive decline of nearly 15% by 2022. The fastest growing technology type is pure electronic, which will account for nearly 15% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive steer-by-wire system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 67%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth of nearly 3%.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005950/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/01/2018 07:28 PM/DISC: 06/01/2018 07:28 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005950/en