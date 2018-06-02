  1. Home
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/02 07:22

iTunes charts for week ending May 31, 2018

Top Songs

1Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)Post Malone

2In My BloodShawn Mendes

3I'm UpsetDrake

4Whatever It TakesImagine Dragons

5High HopesPanic! At the Disco

6Nice For WhatDrake

7The MiddleZedd, Maren Morris & Grey

8No Tears Left to CryAriana Grande

9Meant to BeBebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

10God's PlanDrake

Top Albums

1Shawn MendesShawn Mendes

2DAYTONAPusha T

3The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Various Artists

4TESTINGA$AP Rocky

5Love Is DeadCHVRCHES

6beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone

7Wildness Snow Patrol

8Solo: A Star Wars Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)John Williams & John Powell

9VibrasJ Balvin

10Invasion of PrivacyCardi B

