CarBlock Celebrates Their Launch With A Star-Studded Affair During New York City Blockchain Week

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--CarBlock, the world’s first blockchain-based transportation solution built on data generated by smart devices celebrated their launch during the highly anticipated First Annual New York City Blockchain Week. The launch party, held at the Manhattan Classic Car Club was attended by nearly 200 guests, including industry executives, investors, thought leaders, partners and media.

CarBlock highlighted many of their partners, including MOBI, Your Mechanic and nonda, all of which are thrilled to be partnering with a company who is set to take the transportation data industry by storm.

“CarBlock is doing something that is desperately needed within the transportation industry,” said Ivan Chong, VP of Worldwide Sales at nonda. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with someone so innovative and bring our own users expanded benefits and better control over their own driving data.”

As pioneers in the blockchain transportation industry, CarBlock is working to give driver’s the ability to control, and profit, off their own data by connecting drivers and providers via their ecosystem. They are constantly adding new partners and have seen a huge interest by both the investor and innovator communities alike.

“We are honored to be able to host such a fun event where everyone can celebrate CarBlock, learn about what we do and network with people from around the globe,” said Christina Lockwood, Head of Community and Communications at CarBlock. “Often these types of events are strictly geared at industry professionals, however, we wanted to share our story with the greater New York community because CarBlock’s ultimate goal is to ease pain points and provide access to all drivers.”

The event is just the first in a series of events as CarBlock will take their roadshow worldwide to share their story and educate people on how they are able to take back control of their personal driving data.

