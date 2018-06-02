Former Attorney General Holder criticizes Trump pardons

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder is criticizing President Donald Trump's use of pardons.

Holder, a Democrat who is considering a bid for the White House, spoke in New Hampshire Friday, a day after Trump pardoned conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza. D'Souza was sentenced to five years' probation for illegal campaign contributions.

Holder says Trump is pardoning people who are unworthy, although he notes he doesn't object to a shorter sentence for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (bluh-GOY'-uh-vitch).

Trump said he's also thinking about clemency for Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year sentence for corruption.

Holder says he thinks the president is trying to send a message to potential witnesses in the investigation into Russian election meddling.