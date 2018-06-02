San Juan Seltzer Debuts First Pacific Northwest Craft Spiked Seltzer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--San Juan Seltzer, Inc. has crafted the first small-batch, Northwest-brewed, spiked sparkling water to hit the market. It is currently available on tap at Schooner Brewing in SoDo and will be available in 12-ounce cans in time for the 4 th of July holiday in select Puget Sound area retailers.

San Juan Seltzer, which competes in one of the hottest and fastest growing beverage alcohol categories, currently dominated by national mainstream products, offers the lowest calories of any hard or spiked seltzer on the market at 85 calories, zero sugar and zero carbs per 12-ounce serving. Each refreshing can is all-natural, gluten-free, 4.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), and inspired exclusively by fruit that is grown in the Pacific Northwest, including: Huckleberry, Fuji Apple, Raspberry-Cran, and Pure.

Bellevue, WA resident Katy Enger conceived the idea for San Juan Seltzer in fall 2017 while on a trip to their family home in Roche Harbor. Enger wanted to create a light, clean and refreshing alternative to beer, wine and cider that also represented the island lifestyle for everyone to enjoy.

“My family has been coming to the San Juan Islands for generations. It’s a very special place for us and I wanted this beverage to reflect the lifestyle here. That means natural, clean and 100 percent Pacific Northwest fun,” said Enger. “Our spiked seltzers are the perfect light and refreshing alcoholic beverage for sipping every day, at parties, while out boating and at summer get-togethers, and brings a little bit of the San Juan Islands to any season and occasion. I cannot wait to see my friends and others enjoying San Juan Seltzer throughout the summer, tailgating with it during the fall football season and sipping it over the holidays!”

Enger finalized each of the flavors after multiple rounds of taste testing with her local friend group and her San Juan Seltzer team members before partnering with Schooner Brewing in Seattle to craft brew and distribute each of the small batch recipes under license from San Juan Seltzer. All four flavors are currently available on tap at the Schooner Brewing Beer Hall in SoDo for locals to enjoy. Canning begins in early June to start supplying select western Washington retailers by the 4 th of July.

“In all my years in the beverage industry I have never tasted a cleaner, more refreshing spiked beverage. It reminds me of a perfectly pure, vodka soda taste profile that we’re so excited and proud to share with locals,” said Ron Lloyd, CEO of San Juan Seltzer. “Katy had a clear vision for creating a beverage that was spirited, tasted excellent and didn’t weigh you down. We’re thrilled to be debuting all four of those flavors now at Schooner Brewing!”

About San Juan Seltzer

San Juan Seltzer licenses all-natural, alcoholic sparkling waters that are refreshing, delicious and contain the lowest calories of any hard or spiked beverage on the market. They are sugar-free, carb-free and gluten-free. Each flavor is approved by our founder Katy Enger and inspired exclusively by fruit grown in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy the San Juan Island lifestyle wherever you go! More at sanjuanseltzer.com.

