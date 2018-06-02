Global CNS Therapeutics Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--The global CNS therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing prevalence of mental illnesses. The prevalence of mental illnesses is increasing across the globe. For instance, in 2017, 20% of the US population suffered from mental disorders. According to a research, most of these disorders coexist with other diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or obesity. In 2017, depression affected 10% of the young people and 4% of this population lived with serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing awareness programs as one of the key emerging trends in the global CNS therapeutics market:

Global CNS therapeutics market: Increasing awareness programs

An increased number of awareness programs about CNS diseases and the need for treatment is conducted by many organizations. One of the societies established for creating awareness regarding bipolar disorders promotes World Bipolar Day on 30 th March every year to bring awareness about bipolar disorder and eliminate social stigma.

“A major mental health organization in the US focuses on helping individuals affected by mental illness through educational programs and by organizing several events that fight stigma and encourage the understanding of CNS disorders. Such initiatives will increase awareness about mental disorders and their treatments, thus increasing the demand for CNS therapeutics during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Global CNS therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global CNS therapeutics market into the following end-users (MHDs and NDDs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The MHD segment is the leading segment in the CNS therapeutics market. The series of MHDs include substance use disorder, psychoses, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, and eating disorder.

The Americas was the leading region for the global CNS therapeutics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 62%. The market share of this region is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

