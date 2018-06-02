AP Source: North America World Cup bid outscores Morocco

LONDON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has outscored Morocco in FIFA's official evaluation of the two plans.

The person told The Associated Press that the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico scored four out of five, and Morocco scored 2.7 out of five following FIFA's inspections.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the scores ahead of an expected announcement from FIFA.

The FIFA Council has to approve both candidates at a June 10 meeting in Moscow. The final vote of up to 207 member federations is on June 13.