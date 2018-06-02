How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks climbed Friday after a report showed the U.S. job market is still revving higher, even with the specter of a possible trade war hanging over markets around the world.

The better-than-expected news on jobs helped the S&P 500 more than recover all its losses from earlier in the week. Interest rates and the value of the dollar also rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve got more justification to continue raising interest rates steadily, with its next decision due in about a week and a half.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 29.35 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,734.62.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 219.37, or 0.9 percent, to 24,635.21.

The Nasdaq composite rose 112.21, or 1.5 percent, to 7,554.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 14.37, or 0.9 percent, to 1,647.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.29 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 117.88 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 120.48 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.06 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 61.01 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Dow is down 84.01 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 650.94 points, or 9.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 112.47 points, or 7.3 percent.