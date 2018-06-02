MSNBC's Reid apologizes again for old blog posts

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC's Joy Reid is apologizing again for past blog posts, including one that had an image of Sen. John McCain superimposed on the body of a campus killer and another where she urged people to watch a conspiracy film tied to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Reid said Friday there are things she is embarrassed about and regrets about a blog she began writing in 2005. News organizations have been combing through some of these deleted blog posts for some of her opinions.

Buzzfeed uncovered an altered image of McCain's head atop the gun-toting body of the Virginia Tech campus shooter.

Reid said that she's sorry for the collateral damage and pain her old posts are creating.