Joe Thompson, PrimeLending South Texas Regional Manager, Named 2018 HousingWire Rising Star

Top ten national residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is pleased to announce that Joe Thompson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of PrimeLending, has been named a 2018 HousingWire Rising Star. Thompson is responsible for managing all production activity in the entire South Texas region, which includes the greater Houston, Austin and San Antonio markets.

“Joe’s dedication, creativity and relentless drive have made a tremendous positive impact on everyone he works with,” said Al Velasco, Executive Vice President, Western Division for PrimeLending. “Whether leading his own team, serving as president of the Houston Mortgage Bankers’ Association or organizing community relief efforts, Joe knows how to help people raise their game and achieve more than they thought possible. The future of our industry is brighter thanks to outstanding young leaders like Joe.”

2018 HousingWire Rising Stars represent the best young leaders in the mortgage industry – in lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The prestigious honorees are selected by a panel of editors and reporters from HousingWire, a leading source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets.

“It’s an enormous honor to receive this recognition and represent the entire PrimeLending organization,” said Thompson. “I feel privileged to work in an industry that helps people realize their homeownership dreams and to be part of a company that empowers individuals like me to continually grow, take on new challenges and succeed.”

Thompson joined PrimeLending in 2015, bringing more than 14 years of mortgage industry experience. In 2017, Thompson began serving as the President of the Houston Mortgage Bankers Association, an organization dedicated to perpetuating the highest professional and ethical standards, and representing the interests of the Houston real estate finance industry.

He holds a degree in Economics/Managerial Studies/Sport Management from Rice University. While in college Thompson was a proud member of the Rice Owls football team from 1998-2001, and won both the James W. Glanville award for athletics, academics, & integrity, and the Jess Neely Defensive Player Award.

About PrimeLending

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a proven powerhouse in home lending, combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re a Top 10 national home lender 1 relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals. Whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home, the PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating 2 and become homeowners’ lender for life. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

