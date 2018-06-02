Trooper involved in fatal shooting returns to full duty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Police trooper who participated in the fatal shooting of a distraught man who was holding a pistol to his head by the side of a busy interstate is returning to full duty.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Friday that an investigation found officers were justified in the Feb. 11 death of 42-year-old Benjamin Gregware, of Sheldon. He was shot multiple times by the trooper and a Richmond officer after he refused orders to drop his loaded weapon.

It was the third fatal shooting in five months involving trooper Christopher Brown, who was placed on administrative duty shortly after Gregware's death.

Later Friday, the state police said Brown will serve in safety programs, including traffic services and recreation enforcement.

The Richmond officer is back at work.