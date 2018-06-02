2 still missing after collapse of Sao Paulo building

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say two squatters who occupied a Sao Paulo building that caught fire and collapsed one month ago are still missing.

The Sao Paulo Public Security Department said in a statement Friday that the missing squatters are a 42-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

It said that the remains of seven other people found beneath the rubble have been identified.

The building's collapse has focused attention on Sao Paulo's housing shortage and the makeshift living arrangements many working class families resort to.