MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--The Customer self-care app from Flow, MyFlow, was recently re-launched with several new features that make it even easier to use and more convenient for customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005774/en/

Flow Customers Get More Convenient New Features with Latest Release of MyFlow App (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly refreshed app will be much more useful and convenient for customers. C&W’s SVP Customer Experience, Alvin Stokes said “It’s everything customers need right now and have been asking for – more features and more convenience – which allows them to control their own experience. The MyFlow app now has an easier log-in process and offers customers simple ways to pay their bills, view balances, top up and activate add-on combo plans all from the device in the palm of their hands.”

“This version of the MyFlow app also gives customers direct access to self-service options, for example, activating TV and mobile add-ons as well as offering handy solutions to easily solve service issues like remotely re-setting cable modems and set top boxes. Our customers are now more tech savvy than ever, and if they can resolve an issue themselves or even add a new service without having to go through an agent, that’s more than likely the option they’d prefer,” Stokes also said.

As Flow continues to improve its customers’ experience, they have also made enhancements to their Customer Care calling platform. The updates now make it easier for customers to pay bills, report service interruptions, set up credit card payments, receive outage updates and even send credit to their family and friends. Customers can follow the simple prompts to action all of the above services directly from the automated caller platform.

The MyFlow app is available in all 15 Flow markets and can be downloaded from the Apple or Play Stores. To download the MyFlow app, click or visit www.discoverflow.co.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005774/en/

CONTACT: C&W Communications

Media Relations:

Wendy McDonald, +1 305-992-9079

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CARIBBEAN FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY SATELLITE SECURITY SEMICONDUCTOR MOBILE/WIRELESS VOIP COMMUNICATIONS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Flow

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/01/2018 02:36 PM/DISC: 06/01/2018 02:36 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005774/en