Kaymer leads Italian Open by 1 shot at halfway stage

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Martin Kaymer compiled a bogey-free 63 on Friday to lead the Italian Open by one shot at the halfway stage.

The Ryder Cup player from Germany birdied five of his last six holes, and had eight in total, as he produced the lowest round of the week to move to 11-under after 36 holes at the Gardagolf Country Club.

That left Kaymer one ahead of Italy's Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, Graeme McDowell, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thomas Pieters.

Willett reached a career-high ninth in the world after claiming his first major title at Augusta National, but has since plummeted to 462nd after struggling for form.

The 30-year-old Englishman returned a 65 on Thursday, his lowest round of the season, and followed it up with a 67.