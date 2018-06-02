2 of 4 peacocks that escaped from zoo found safe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two of the four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo this week and took a stroll on a nearby highway have been found safe, a day after another was found dead on that stretch of road.

Zoo officials say a passer-by spotted the two peacocks Friday morning near an equestrian center. The tipster stayed with them until zoo workers arrived to rescue the birds. They described them as "healthy if a little hungry."

The fourth peacock remains on the loose.

The birds initially were seen walking on an interstate near the zoo on Wednesday night. State police shut down two lanes on the highway while tracking the peacocks, causing backups for miles.

Police managed to get the birds off the highway, but they flew the coop once more.