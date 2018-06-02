Mitsubishi Motors Records Best May Sales Month in 11 Years

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) reported its best May sales month since 2007 with 12,416 units sold, up 31.7 percent compared to May 2017. For calendar year, total sales are 56,178 up 19.7 percent over the same period last year.

Sales of the popular Mitsubishi Outlander were up 32.1 percent with 4,468 units sold, its best May ever. Outlander Sport sold 3,319 units, up 18.2 percent compared to May 2017.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

