Visa investigating 'service disruption' in Europe

LONDON (AP) — Visa says it is experiencing a "service disruption" as users in several European countries report that they are unable to make payments with their cards.

The credit card firm said it is investigating the cause of the incident, which "is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed."

Visa says it is "working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Consumers in Britain, Ireland and other European countries have reported being unable to use their Visa cards Friday.

Payment processing company Paymentsense says transactions are starting to go through after a period of disruption but "there is still some intermittency."