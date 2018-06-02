Global Steam Traps Market| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global steam traps market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous report on the global steam traps market, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

Global steam traps market: Global market growth opportunities

Technavio’s previous report on the global steam traps market projected that APAC was the largest revenue-generating region in the steam traps market in 2015 and is anticipated to continue its dominance. Much of the region’s growth is because of the surging refinery activities and growing demand for thermal power. The high requirement for gasoline across various end-user sectors and the growth of electricity consumption will promote the growth opportunities for steam trap manufacturers in the coming years.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “There is an increasing emphasis on the use of clean and renewable energy sources such as geothermal energy, particularly in developed regions such as the Americas and Europe. The rising depletion of fossil fuel resources, particularly coal, is driving the demand for geothermal power generation across the globe. Some of the major countries engaged in geothermal power generation include the US, Indonesia, and Mexico. The emergence of geothermal technology for clean energy will increase the use of steam traps as they enable energy savings in an efficient manner.”

Technavio’s new report on the global steam traps market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. This report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global steam traps market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Major factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

