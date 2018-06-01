TravelCenters of America Acquires First Retread Plant in Bowling Green, Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--TravelCenters of America LLC (“TravelCenters”) (Nasdaq: TA) announced the purchase of its first commercial tire retread plant, located in Bowling Green, Ohio. The 32,000-square-foot retread center will be part of the Goodyear Authorized Retread Network, providing a full line of Goodyear commercial tire retread products including Goodyear UniCircle retreads to fleets, local industries and tire dealers within a 150-mile radius of Bowling Green, Ohio. In addition, numerous TA Truck Service facilities will have access to Goodyear brand retread tires produced at this plant.

“Adding a retread center to the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network portfolio reconfirms our commitment to expanding the array of tires we offer to our customers,” said Skip McGary, Executive Vice President Commercial Operations of TravelCenters. “Not only will we be producing a quality Goodyear retread product, but we will also be able to provide a complete cradle-to-grave tire management program.”

Since the launch of the Commercial Tire Network at the end of 2016, TA Truck Service has provided customers with a combination of a wide product choice, flexible delivery/install capability and competitive pricing. Through this new TA Commercial Tire Network Retread Center, customer-owned casings can now be retreaded with quality Goodyear treads, a solution that helps to lengthen the life of the tires, minimizes downtime and lowers fleets’ cost-per-mile.

Along with the purchase of the facility, TravelCenters has invested $2.9 million in retread equipment, including a Shearography inspection system. This laser technology is part of the intense, two-step casing inspection process, which helps increase the quality and performance of the retreaded tire.

Local customers will be able to purchase Goodyear retreaded tires, as well as shop for a full line of new Goodyear brand tires from the newly remodeled showroom. Tire inspection and repair services, as well as road service, will also be available through the retread center. The TA Commercial Tire Network Retread Center is on schedule to open for full production in July.

About TravelCenters of America LLC TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA ® and Petro Stopping Centers ® travel center brands. For more information on TA and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Truck Service® The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities with 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad ® and third party provider service trucks and over 143 OnSITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and TA Truck Service, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. Goodyear offers The Total Solution of trusted products, reliable services and fleet management tools; all delivered by a nationwide network dedicated to helping fleets lower their operating costs. To learn more, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

