David Kiger Sponsors Dallas International Film Festival

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--The Dallas International Film Festival annual event was held for its twelfth year at The Magnolia in West Village May 3 to May 10. The festival screened over 110 films from 25 different countries and awarded over $30,000 in prizes to competition participants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005081/en/

David Kiger, founder and board member of Worldwide Express (Photo: Business Wire)

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of the global logistics company Worldwide Express and a major investor and strategic advisor for a diverse portfolio of ventures including Alef Mobitech, Exos Transport Group and beGlammed, was an official sponsor of the event.

“As a member of the board of the American Film Institute and a previous executive film producer myself, I’m passionate about empowering screenwriters and filmmakers to realize their dreams,” Kiger said. “I was honored and privileged to have the opportunity to do this on a local level by sponsoring the twelfth annual Dallas International Film Festival.”

The festival is hosted by the Dallas Film Society (DFS), a film nonprofit that provides leadership in screen education and celebrates excellence in film, television and digital media through annual and membership events, screenings and educational programs. Additionally to the film screenings, the eight-day event also consisted of an exclusive North American premiere of Rob Reiner’s political drama “Shock and Awe,” red carpets, galas, special events and more.

This year’s “see things DIFFerently” tagline combined with a new time of year and a new lineup of unique events enticed over 100,000 attendees and participants. Award categories included Documentary Feature Films, Narrative Feature Films, Short Films and Texas Films, and were each judged by ten notable industry professionals.

Read more about the annual event and its awards in Vents Magazine here.

About David Kiger

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of the global logistics company Worldwide Express, is a major investor and strategic advisor for a diverse portfolio of ventures including Alef Mobitech, Exos Transport Group and beGlammed. Kiger offers advice to entrepreneurs through his blogs on leadership and helping socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidKiger

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005081/en/

CONTACT: Idea Grove

Julia Carder, 972-850-5859

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TRANSPORT FILM & MOTION PICTURES LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Worldwide Express

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/01/2018 10:57 AM/DISC: 06/01/2018 10:57 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005081/en