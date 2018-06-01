Town of Bethel and Ameresco Celebrate Completion of Solar Farm on Capped Landfill

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BETHEL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company and the Town of Bethel, are hosting a ribbon-cutting today at the Town’s capped landfill to celebrate the completion of the solar photovoltaic (“PV”) facility. The Town partnered with Ameresco to develop the solar PV project under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Ameresco will operate and maintain the system for the term of the contract to ensure optimal energy production.

“For years, Town leadership, staff, and community volunteers have been working diligently to identify and implement meaningful energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. With today’s ribbon-cutting, we celebrate another milestone in our journey to a more sustainable future,” said Matthew Knickerbocker, First Selectman, Town of Bethel. “This solar project represents a key piece of our overall community strategy to become more energy efficient and cost effective in our municipal energy operations.”

“I’m pleased to participate today to help recognize the Town’s significant contribution towards environmental stewardship,” said Tracy Babbidge, Bureau Chief for Energy Policy at DEEP. “I congratulate Bethel’s leadership for their commitment to protecting natural resources and inventiveness in finding a sustainable solution to the siting and development of renewable power for the financial benefit of the Town.”

Bethel’s solar farm is comprised of more than 2,900 photovoltaic panels totaling 947.7 kW DC and designed to generate over 1.2 million kWh of renewable electricity each year. The solar farm is connected directly to the local utility distribution system. The annual CO2 emissions reduction of 934 metric tons is equivalent to taking 200 cars off the road and annual electricity usage of 140 homes.

“Ameresco is delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the Town of Bethel on this solar project,” said David J. Anderson, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “Renewable energy projects like this one directly benefit the Town. With 100% of the solar system’s energy generated used to power Bethel’s town buildings and operations, through virtual net metering, the Town’s consumption at key buildings is offset. Furthermore, it demonstrates the Town’s commitment to sustainability.”

This project brought the Town landfill into compliance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Town of Bethel is now being supplied by green renewable power.

About Town of Bethel Bethel is a vibrant, growing community in northern Fairfield County. Bethel has retained its small-town charm in the downtown shopping district while providing 21st century facilities and services. Bethel’s convenient location, safe environment, quality schools, affordable real estate and taxes, and superb quality of life make it the ideal town in which to live and work, attracting solid middle-class residents and a skilled and educated workforce. For more information, visit http://www.bethel-ct.gov/.

About Ameresco, Inc. Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

