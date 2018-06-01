Road Safety Awareness Campaign Calls Upon Drivers to Change Their Bad Driving Habits

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--This week, The Road Safety Awareness Campaign launched by AETOSWire, the news distribution arm of NSG and the exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in the MENA region, and RoadSafetyUAE, an initiative that aims to bring about safety to roads in the region, turn their attention to encouraging drivers to change their bad driving habits starting this Ramadan.

Two weeks into the initiative, the campaign focused on the importance of self-awareness and self-control while fasting and time-management in preventing accidents on the road. Carrying the hashtag #HappyNotHastyRamadan, the campaign has already garnered attention and engaged various sectors from the public. It hopes to reach and engage more people during the third week of Ramadan.

“Statistics show that 45% of UAE motorists speed out of habit,” Thomas Edelmann, RoadSafetyUAE Founder and Managing Director, shared. “Based on the 2017 research by i-Insured, Ramadan claims or accidents were highest in middle-aged male drivers (40 years old and above) taking 31% of the total count. The older we get, the harder it is to break out of a long-standing habit so it is one of the main focuses of the campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, President and CEO of NSG, AETOSWire, and Esmaa News, Mr. Tony AbiHanna, added, “There are a lot of bad habits that drivers may consider as negligible such as using a cellphone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, not checking for blind spots, not using turn signals, cutting off lines, accelerating through yellow lights, etc. that in fact become the major cause of accidents.”

So he advised that, “Take the time to observe your driving habits and see what needs to be changed. Take the first step this Ramadan to be a better and responsible driver. It can really save lives especially your own.”

