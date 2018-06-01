WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Top-five seeds Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov try to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time, while young Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are in third-round women's action. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

LEEDS, England — Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes took two wickets each as England reduced Pakistan to 68-4 by lunch on the opening day of the second and final test on Friday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

GLF--ITALIAN OPEN

BRESCIA, Italy — Robert Rock, Laurie Canter and Richard Sterne share a one-shot lead heading into the second round of the Italian Open. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — The Wellington-based Hurricanes sustained another setback to their Super Rugby title hopes when they were beaten 30-14 on Friday by the Dunedin-based Hurricanes, their second consecutive loss to a New Zealand conference rival. SENT: 390 words.

BKN--NBA FINALS-BLOCK-CHARGE

OAKLAND, Calif. — Block or charge? One of the most difficult calls to make in the split second of fast-paced NBA action helped swing Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Golden State's favor. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 590 words, photos.

WORLD CUP:

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-MIRACLE ON GRASS

One of the great appeals of the World Cup is to see the mighty occasionally vanquished, to remind everyone involved that nothing should ever be taken for granted. Perhaps the first — and most seismic — shock in World Cup history took place in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in 1950 when an England team that was expected to contend for the title was beaten by the United States. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL-JESUS

SAO PAULO — Four years ago, teenager Gabriel Jesus was painting the streets of Jardim Peri, a favela on the northern edge of Sao Paulo where crime is rife and fetid creeks flow past children playing football. Now, as he battles to become Brazil's number 9 at football's main event, having just turned 21, it is the favela that paints him on its walls to thank the striker for the inspiration he provides. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--REAL MADRID-NEXT COACH

BARCELONA, Spain — Zinedine Zidane had barely finished announcing that he was leaving Real Madrid when speculation began about who would be his successor. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-ITALY

NICE, France — France plays Italy in Nice in Roberto Mancini's second game as coach of the Italians, who have striker Mario Balotelli in their team. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Nola, Phillies spoil Kershaw's return. SENT: 1,550 words, photos.

