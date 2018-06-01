MEDIA ADVISORY: Albert Shuldiner, Chief of the Audio Division of the FCC will be joining the Broadcast Technology Society as a Keynote Speaker on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--IEEE Broadcast Technology Society:

WHAT: BTS is excited to welcome Al Shuldiner to keynote the Symposium. Al has a combination of both government and commercial executive mass media experience and we are looking forward to hearing his unique insights. Al Shuldiner joined the FCC in January 2018 and serves as Chief of the Audio Division. In that role, he oversees the Commission’s licensing and regulation of AM, FM, FM Translator, FM Booster and Low Power FM stations.

Before joining the Commission, Al was the General Counsel of iBiquity Digital Corporation, the inventor of the HD Radio system for digital AM and FM broadcasting. He managed iBiquity’s legal and regulatory work, including the licensing of the company’s intellectual property and the multiyear effort to obtain FCC approval of the HD Radio system. He also directed the company’s domestic and international standard setting activity. Prior to iBiquity, Al was in private practice representing radio and television broadcasters as well as satellite system proponents and other developers of emerging technologies.

Registration is open for the 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium in Arlington, Virginia on October 9-11, 2018. Register now and don’t miss the opportunity for industry professionals and academia to collaborate on current opportunities and challenges in the field of broadcasting. The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is a unique event comprising of high level content, networking opportunities, new equipment/technologies demonstrations and the attendance of broadcast engineering industry experts from around the world.

WHERE: 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Virginia

WHEN: Tuesday, October 9 th thru Thursday, October 11 th

ABOUT BTS: The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing Broadcast electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs.

