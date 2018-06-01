TravelCenters of America Now Accepting Nominations for Sixth Annual Citizen Driver Program

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands, is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen Drivers. The program, launched in 2013, is designed to recognize professional drivers who evoke public respect for the truck driving profession through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness, and leadership.

Anyone -- fleet owners and executives, co-workers, friends, family members, trucking organization members, trucking industry customers -- may nominate a professional driver for the honor. Nomination forms, rules and other information can be found at www.ta-petro.com/citizendriver. Nominations will be accepted through September 30, 2018.

The 2019 Citizen Driver honorees will be announced at a special ceremony. Over the course of five years, there have been 31 Citizen Drivers and each have had the TA-Petro site of their choice named after them in their honor.

“We always enjoy this time of year, when the nomination period opens in search for our next set of Citizen Drivers. We encourage everyone that knows or works with professional drivers to think about who stands out and nominate them. It’s an honor, every year, to get to know the nominees and to read the stories that have made an impact on the people they interact with every day,” said Barry Richards, President and COO of TravelCenters.

Our industry-expert judging team had a difficult time narrowing down the 2018 nominees to a group of finalists, and eventually honorees. Five nominees became Citizen Drivers and had a TA or Petro location of their choice named for them. The signs will be changed at these locations and dedication ceremonies will take place over the coming weeks. The ceremony dates and times are:

June 20, 6:30 p.m. -- Danny & Cindy George -- TA Wheat Ridge, CO -- “Danny & Cindy George Wheat Ridge Travel Center” June 22, 1:00 p.m. -- Ingrid R. Brown -- Petro Oklahoma City, OK -- “Ingrid R. Brown Oklahoma City Stopping Center” July 6, 1:00 p.m. -- Carol Wolder-Nixon -- TA North Bend, WA -- "Carol Wolder-Nixon North Bend Travel Center" July 7, 1:00 p.m. -- Roland Bolduc -- TA Branford, CT -- "Roland Bolduc Branford Travel Center"

TravelCenters congratulates all of the 2018 Citizen Drivers once again. Articles on each of the honorees can be found in the July/August issue of RoadKing magazine, available at all TA and Petro locations.

About TravelCenters of America LLC TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

