Anti-immigrant party set to make gains at Slovenia vote

FILE -- In this Friday, June 20, 2014 photo former Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa stands in front of the Slovenian flag in Ljubljana, Slovenia
File -- In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 photo Slovenian presidential candidate Marjan Sarec talks to the media in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenian voters
FILE -- In this Saturday, March 25, 2017 photo Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar signs a declaration during an EU summit meeting at the Orazi and C
File -- In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 photo Marjan Sarec, former actor and a candidate at upcoming presidential elections, looks at his counter-cand
FILE -- In this Friday, June 20, 2014 photo former Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa, center, flashes victory sign prior to his departure to priso
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 photo Slovenian Prime Minister, Miro Cerar arrivies for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgiu
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian voters go to the polls this weekend in a parliamentary election expected to produce no clear winner but which could see strong gains by an anti-immigrant party backed by Hungary's firebrand prime minister, Viktor Orban.
Sunday's vote is formally a snap ballot called a few weeks earlier than the regular four-year span following the sudden resignation in March of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar over a failed railway project.
Prime Minister Janez Jansa's right-wing opposition Slovenian Democratic Party, leading the polls with around 25 percent of the votes, faces a new party led by an ex-comedian and several moderate groups from the outgoing ruling coalition.
No party is expected to gain an absolute majority in the 90-member parliament, with negotiations to form a coalition government likely after the balloting.