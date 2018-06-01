Venezuela pledges to release jailed activists

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials say they're taking steps to release activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez pledged that a truth commission will start reviewing several cases Friday. Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the list of those under consideration is "broad and important," but did not specify names.

Upon his contested re-election May 20, Maduro vowed to unite the politically divided country and called for some prisoners to be freed.

The issue has been a sticking point during reconciliation talks, and opposition leader Laidy Gomez said discussions with Maduro on Thursday focused on ending political persecutions.

Human rights groups say hundreds of people in Venezuela remain jailed.