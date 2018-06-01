The Latest: DraftKings, Resorts team up on sports bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a deal between Draftkings and Resorts Casino (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies has teamed up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the emerging legal sports betting market.

DraftKings and Resorts Casino signed a deal Friday morning to offer sports betting in New Jersey.

The pairing highlights the scramble among gambling, bookmaking and technology companies to position themselves to gain a large share of the nascent sports betting market now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for it.

The high court earlier this month allowed individual states to legalize sports betting, striking down a law that had limited it to only four states.

DraftKings says it will be ready to take bets as soon as it gets the green light from New Jersey regulators, which could be in early June.

___

6 a.m.

One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the emerging legal sports betting market.

DraftKings and Resorts Casino tell The Associated Press that they will sign a deal Friday morning to offer sports betting in New Jersey.

The pairing highlights the scramble among gambling, bookmaking and technology companies to position themselves to gain a large share of the nascent sports betting market now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for it.

The high court earlier this month allowed individual states to legalize sports betting, striking down a law that had limited it to only four states.

DraftKings says it will be ready to take bets as soon as it gets the green light from New Jersey regulators, which could be in early June.