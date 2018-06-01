F-Series Up 11 Percent for Best May Results Since 2000; New Expedition Retail Sales Jump 42 Percent, While Mustang Gains 11 Percent; New Navigator Sales Post Triple-Digit Gain

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its May 2018 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Ford will begin its monthly sales call at 10 a.m. EDT this morning when Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford’s chief economist.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005484/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005484/en/

CONTACT: Ford Motor Company

Erich Merkle

Emerkle2@ford.com

313-206-9164

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET FLEET MANAGEMENT MOTORCYCLES OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST RECREATIONAL VEHICLES TIRES & RUBBER OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/01/2018 09:17 AM/DISC: 06/01/2018 09:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005484/en