Papa John’s Celebrates New Donut Holes Dessert on National Donut Day with Free Donut Holes and a Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip to Visit Donut Island

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2018--Pizza lovers can now enjoy the best of breakfast at any time of day with new Donut Holes from Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Papa John’s announced today that it will extend its dessert menu to deliver the decadent treat warm to your door, for a limited time.

Consistent with Papa John’s commitment to BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA., the new Donut Holes are made with quality ingredients and contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. These perfectly poppable, cinnamon sugar-coated desserts are bursting with caramel cream and priced at $4.99 per 10-piece.

A Delicious First Taste on National Donut Day

Donut aficionados will be able to try the new dessert starting on June 1, National Donut Day, when customers will receive a free order of Papa John’s Donut Holes with any online pizza purchase.

“At Papa John’s, everything we do is in constant pursuit of better,” said Steve Ritchie, President and CEO, Papa John’s. “That’s why we’re excited to be the first national pizza brand in the U.S. offering caramel cream filled Donut Holes with no artificial flavors or synthetic colors.”

Papa John’s Offers Ultimate Donut Vacation to New Zealand’s “Donut Island”

Beginning on Saturday, June 2, Papa John’s Donut Holes will be available for purchase at participating U.S. restaurants. Customers who order the new dessert online on Saturday, June 2, will have the opportunity to enter the Dreaming of Donuts Island Getaway Sweepstakes: an eight-day, seven-night trip for two coordinated by Down Under Answers to the Coromandel region of New Zealand, including Whenuakura (Donut) Island, one of New Zealand’s most beautiful coastal attractions. This donut-shaped, protected island belongs to the local Maori people and with an emerald lagoon, amazing rock formations and red-flowered pohutukawa trees, it is quickly becoming a “must do” New Zealand adventure.

Customers will be eligible to enter the Dreaming of Donuts Island Getaway Sweepstakes from June 2 until June 30, 2018. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Visit https://www.papajohns.com/dreamdonuts on June 2 to enter, for official rules, and for a free method of entry.

If you miss out on the National Donut Day offer, don’t worry—this delicious treat will stay on the menu for a limited time this summer. Starting June 2, 10 warm-from-the-oven Papa John’s Donut Holes filled with caramel cream are available for $4.99 at https://www.papajohns.com/ or through Papa John’s mobile ordering app for iPhone, Android and via Apple TV devices.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. For 16 of the past 18 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com. Looking to be a part of something Better? Join the Papa John’s Pizza family at www.papajohns.com/franchise.

